Belleview Community Center will host a storytime for kids

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A storytime for kids with Belleview Mayor Christine Dobkowski will take place on Tuesday.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. and will go until 4 p.m. It will place at the Belleview Community Center.

This is an entertaining and educational program that aims to connect the mayor with the city’s children.

Children will get a free book to take home provided by Goodwill Bookworks.

