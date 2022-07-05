Advertisement

Chiefland woman goes to Orlando to create balloon art for children in need

Chiefland woman goes to Orlando to create balloon art for children in need
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Chiefland is helping create a balloon wonderland for kids in Orlando.

Lawanda Griffin Jones was selected as part of a team of balloon artists to create an immersive work of art for the ‘Give Kids the World’ charity.

Jones is leaving her business in Chiefland to join the group from July 11 through July 15.

She’ll help create imaginative themed areas such as an enchanted forest and a toy land.

