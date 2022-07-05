Daycare teacher accused of child abuse, Cuddly Kids Academy in the spotlight again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville pre-school is the location of yet another alleged case of abuse. This time a 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after hitting her head when a worker reportedly threw her onto a cot.

Our TV20 investigation began by heading to the address listed on Debbie Allard’s arrest report. She was a teacher at the Cuddly Kids Academy at the time of the incident. Police said the 54-year-old was caught on surveillance video picking up a toddler by her shoulders and reportedly “tossed” her on to a plastic cot.

In the report however, she disputes that, telling police “her finger locked up and the victim slipped out her hand.” The child hit her on the corner of the portable bed and her parents ended up taking her to the ER.

She was fired from the Cuddly Kids Academy and immediately found another job at a different daycare facility. She did not disclose the incident to her new employer.

We found a woman standing outside of Allard’s supposed home. She told us that Allard “hasn’t lived [there] for quite a while.” She stumbled over her words as she asked us if the Allard is okay.

The former daycare teacher has since been released from jail.

Police said Allard has worked at at least five different day care centers, names of which detectives are not releasing.

Next, we went to the Cuddly Kids Academy, which is located across the street from Dee’s liquor store and right next door to an alcoholics anonymous meeting place.

We made contact with a woman who appeared to be a worker, not accused of a crime, through an unlocked door labeled “entrance.”

She welcomed us into the daycare with a cheerful tune to her voice, but once we identified ourselves, she immediately questioned how we gained access to the building. After explaining we came through the marked unlocked door, she checked the lock and told us we needed to leave. She refused to answer any of our questions.

