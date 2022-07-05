Gainesville man arrested after threatening a woman with a box cutter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after threatening to kill a victim with a box cutter.

Police officers say 63-year-old Derrick Washington has been knocking on his ex’s door and threatening her frequently.

Law enforcement saw him passing by her house several times while on the scene.

The victim says Washington chased her and grabbed her by the neck.

He then hit her in the face and kept chasing her with a box cutter.

Washington is charged with aggravated assault and stalking.

He is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

