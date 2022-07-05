Advertisement

Girl in Taylor County is set to have part of her leg amputated after being attacked by a shark

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KEATON BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - The 17-year-old girl, who was attacked last week by a shark near Keaton Beach, is scheduled to have a part of her leg amputated.

Addison Bethea was scalloping in the waters of Keaton Beach in Taylor County when she was bitten and attacked.

TRENDING STORY: Chiefland woman goes to Orlando to create balloon art for children in need

After attempting to fight the shark off, her brother, a firefighter, and an EMT helped fend off the shark.

Her surgery is scheduled for Tuesday, and she says that she won’t be afraid to return to the water once she’s healed.

