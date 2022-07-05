Girl in Taylor County is set to have part of her leg amputated after being attacked by a shark

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

KEATON BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - The 17-year-old girl, who was attacked last week by a shark near Keaton Beach, is scheduled to have a part of her leg amputated.

Addison Bethea was scalloping in the waters of Keaton Beach in Taylor County when she was bitten and attacked.

After attempting to fight the shark off, her brother, a firefighter, and an EMT helped fend off the shark.

Her surgery is scheduled for Tuesday, and she says that she won’t be afraid to return to the water once she’s healed.

