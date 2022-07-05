Advertisement

HOMETOWN HERO: Valerie Griffith and Oak Hammock residents support staff during inflation

HOMETOWN HERO: Valerie Griffith and Oak Hammock residents support staff during inflation
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Were always happy to help the staff,” said Oak Hammock resident, Valerie Griffith. “That’s the whole object of our program.”

Griffith began the Recycled Riches program at Oak Hammock 15 years ago.

This allows residents to re-sell items they no longer need to staff members at a reduced price.

“One of the members said ‘you know what, what they really need right now is money for gas cause it’s so expensive’. Some of them drive a long way to work for us. We like our staff and we want to keep our staff” said Griffith.

Griffith and members of the Recycled Riches program noticed how rising gas prices made it more difficult for staff to get to and from work.

“$4 really took the gas to a place where not many people would think they would even come to work.” said transportation department leader, Kenneth Curry, “I heard that from many people and even myself.”

After residents heard about this struggle, they collected money and were able to gift 237 staff members a $25 gas gift card and then another $50 gift card.

Totaling $75 towards gas.

“So with their love and generosity and compassion, and really I’m saying this because it’s true, for the staff they did a wonderful thing” said Curry.

“They do so much for us and we appreciate the fact they come out and work so we want to make sure they know that they are appreciated” said Griffith.

Members of the Recycled Riches program plan to do more staff appreciation events this summer.

