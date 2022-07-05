Advertisement

Injunction planned to go into effect against Florida’s 15 week abortion law

Injunction planned to go into effect against Florida’s 15 week abortion law
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leon County judge, John Cooper, is expected block Florida’s new law that would restrict abortions from 24 weeks to 15 weeks.

TV20 reported the injunction last week but it would not take effect until cooper publishes his ruling.

House Bill 5 was passed by the state legislature in March and signed by Governor Ron Desantis in April.

Cooper is siding with plaintiffs who sued the state of Florida on June 1st, before the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

They say it violates Florida’s constitution.

One of these plaintiffs includes the Bread and Roses Women’s health clinic in Gainesville, who have been active against these laws.

Earlier this year Bread and Roses lost the lawsuit to stop the 24-hour waiting ban.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood are also plaintiffs.

If the temporary injunction takes effect, the state will more than likely appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

HOMETOWN HERO: Valerie Griffith and Oak Hammock residents support staff during inflation
HOMETOWN HERO: Valerie Griffith and Oak Hammock residents support staff during inflation
HOMETOWN HERO: Valerie Griffith and Oak Hammock residents support staff during inflation
HOMETOWN HERO: Valerie Griffith and Oak Hammock residents support staff during inflation
If the temporary injunction takes effect, the state will more than likely appeal the ruling.
Injunction planned to go into effect against Florida’s 15 week abortion law
Levy County commissioners will meet to review renovation plans for the county courthouse
Levy County commissioners will meet to review renovation plans for the county courthouse