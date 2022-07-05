Injunction planned to go into effect against Florida’s 15 week abortion law

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leon County judge, John Cooper, is expected block Florida’s new law that would restrict abortions from 24 weeks to 15 weeks.

TV20 reported the injunction last week but it would not take effect until cooper publishes his ruling.

House Bill 5 was passed by the state legislature in March and signed by Governor Ron Desantis in April.

Cooper is siding with plaintiffs who sued the state of Florida on June 1st, before the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

They say it violates Florida’s constitution.

One of these plaintiffs includes the Bread and Roses Women’s health clinic in Gainesville, who have been active against these laws.

Earlier this year Bread and Roses lost the lawsuit to stop the 24-hour waiting ban.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood are also plaintiffs.

If the temporary injunction takes effect, the state will more than likely appeal the ruling.

