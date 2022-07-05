Lake City police investigate shooting at a home

LAKE CITY, Fla (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating shots fired into a home.

Two victims say they heard gunfire coming from outside their home on NE Cherry Lane at 10 p.m.

They thought it was the sound of fireworks at first.

But then bullets started coming into the house.

Officers found 26 bullet holes, shell casings, and bullet fragments.

They were also able to find where the shots were coming from.

TRENDING: Levy County commissioners will meet to review renovation plans for the county courthouse

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.