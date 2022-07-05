Advertisement

Lake City police investigate shooting at a home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating shots fired into a home.

Two victims say they heard gunfire coming from outside their home on NE Cherry Lane at 10 p.m.

They thought it was the sound of fireworks at first.

But then bullets started coming into the house.

Officers found 26 bullet holes, shell casings, and bullet fragments.

They were also able to find where the shots were coming from.

TRENDING: Levy County commissioners will meet to review renovation plans for the county courthouse

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Gainesville Man Arrested
Gainesville man arrested after threatening a woman with a box cutter
Lake City Shooting Investigation
Lake City Shooting Investigation
Gainesville Man Arrested
Gainesville Man Arrested
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST