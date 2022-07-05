Levy County commissioners will meet to review renovation plans for the county courthouse

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County commissioners will review plans for renovations to the county courthouse on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m.

Comments by the public can be submitted to the board chairman with the public comment form.

If they go in person, the time is limited to three minutes.

They will discuss the conceptual design drawings of the courthouse renovation project, and they will be able to see the full-color renderings.

