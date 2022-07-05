MCSO Explorer Post places in state competition

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 564 participated in this year’s Florida Sheriff’s Explorer Association Summer Conference hosted by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

For the first time, MCSO Explorer Post 564 formed a competition team, competing in tests that would place them in multiple law enforcement scenarios.

The team came out of the competition placing in multiple events including first place honors in the categories of domestic violence and unknown trouble call for service.

The team placed second place in unknown risk traffic stop. They earned third place in officer down, crime scene processing, drill and ceremony.

