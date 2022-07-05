North Central Florida Treasures: Firkin Basket

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins explains the significance of the firkin basket.

Originally known for being a unit of measurement by the english parliament for items such as beer butter and bodies of liquid, Art details the differences between the firkin basket and a bucket or pale along with other interesting facts about this firkin.

