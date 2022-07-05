Advertisement

Woman shot in face for flashing high beams at vehicle, police say

A Texas woman shot in her car early July 4th, possibly for flashing her high beams at another driver. (SOURCE: WFAA)
By Adriana De Alba
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WFAA) – A Texas woman was shot in her car early Monday, possibly for flashing her high beams at another driver.

The woman was driving along King Oaks Lane near Beach Street in Fort Worth.

Her family says her car was captured on someone’s home camera at around 3 a.m. Monday morning, moments before a possible road rage incident turned into a shooting.

Police say the woman came across a vehicle with its high beam headlights on.

She flashed her beams to the other vehicle to get them to dim their lights.

Police believe someone in the other vehicle then shot her in the face.

Police say she then drove herself to a 7-Eleven store to ask for help.

The woman’s son asked to remain unidentified. He said she was innocent.

“There was no need for this to have happened,” he said. “He was on her way to work, she was just trying to tell the guy, ‘Dude, your brights are light, they’re bright and they’re blinding me and I can’t see.’”

His mother was taken to the hospital and is now at home recovering.

“It hurts, I’ve already cried, I’ve already felt every emotion, I went through everything,” the victim’s son said.

The shooting left the family in a state of shock.

Dominique Zurita’s home camera captured the video.

“I mean, it’s pretty scary,” she said. “Her car was going this way toward the main street and then the other car was parked and circled back around and went that way.”

The suspect who allegedly shot her in the face is still out there. Now, the victim’s family hopes this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“She takes care of a lot of people and she’s the main household person, it’s like now everyone’s having to readjust their lives,” the victim’s son said.

Now, the son is caring for his mother, hoping she’ll be back to her old self soon.

