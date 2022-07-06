Columbia County Report: Possible change could come to WWI memorial and senior center prepares for its 50th birthday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One man from Lake City got the green light to raise money for a new World War I memorial at Olustee Park.

“We start over here with World War I and we currently go up to Desert Storm,” said Christopher Esing, historian.

The memorial site honors people from Columbia County who died fighting for our country, but while most of the memorials show the names of the people who were killed, that’s not the case for the WWI memorial.

“This memorial was actually created a little bit later,” said Esing. “There’s an existing WWI memorial to all the soldiers, it’s a trench mortar that’s located on Lake DeSoto.”

So, he wants a new memorial that honors all 60 soldiers from Columbia County who died in The Great War.

He said as long as they’re able to raise the funds, the old WWI memorial will be brought in front of the trench mortar, which is an actual piece of history from the war. The new one, would go in Olustee Park.

The Lake City City Council voted to allow Esing to raise the money for it, but it comes with a price tag.

“The memorial costs a little over 2,000. I’ve raised about 390 of it,” he said.

Esing is taking donations through the Lake City and Columbia County Historical Museum. You can also donate here to the Go Fund Me page.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The 50th birthday party preparations are underway at Columbia County Senior Services.

“We’re gonna be serving a picnic lunch to first come first serve. We should have plenty of food for everyone and just talk about the activities and the programs we’re doing,” said David Huckabee, Executive Director.

The center opened to give seniors a place where they could maintain their mental and physical health, and just hang out and have fun.

“I’ve learned how to do things. I’ve met a lot of people, you meet people from all over,” said Yvonne Rice, who attends activities at the center.

There will also be a fundraiser at the event. “We will have pies available for $3 a ticket, people can throw a pie at the executive director, namely me,” said Huckabee.

All of the money raised goes to programs and services to keep the doors open for another 50 years.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.