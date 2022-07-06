Crescent City man, committed five felonies last year, sentenced to 20 years in prison
CRESCENT CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Crescent City man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison as a career criminal.
The Seventh Judiciary Circuit State Attorney’s Office presented evidence that 33-year-old Jamie Armstrong committed five felonies last year, including breaking into a garage and stealing items.
Armstrong was stopped by deputies for a traffic infraction when they say they found the stolen items.
This conviction is the 22nd time Armstrong was found guilty and convicted of a felony.
