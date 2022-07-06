Crescent City man, committed five felonies last year, sentenced to 20 years in prison

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Crescent City man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison as a career criminal.

The Seventh Judiciary Circuit State Attorney’s Office presented evidence that 33-year-old Jamie Armstrong committed five felonies last year, including breaking into a garage and stealing items.

Armstrong was stopped by deputies for a traffic infraction when they say they found the stolen items.

This conviction is the 22nd time Armstrong was found guilty and convicted of a felony.

