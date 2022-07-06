Deputies arrest ‘habitual offender’ for driving without a license

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman driving with a revoked driver’s license ended up in jail after drugs were found in her purse.

An Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Neacole Abraham, 39, Tuesday night. She was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate.

Deputies discovered that her license was revoked and she has been deemed a habitual traffic offender.

Abraham asked to take her purse with her to see the authorities. Deputies found pills and cocaine inside.

They searched her vehicle and found more prescription pills.

Abraham is charged with DWLSR habitual offender, possession of cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

