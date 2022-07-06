Advertisement

Deputies arrest ‘habitual offender’ for driving without a license

Neacole Abraham, 39, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Neacole Abraham, 39, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman driving with a revoked driver’s license ended up in jail after drugs were found in her purse.

An Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Neacole Abraham, 39, Tuesday night. She was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate.

Deputies discovered that her license was revoked and she has been deemed a habitual traffic offender.

Abraham asked to take her purse with her to see the authorities. Deputies found pills and cocaine inside.

They searched her vehicle and found more prescription pills.

Abraham is charged with DWLSR habitual offender, possession of cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

"It brings smiles to their hearts" : Chiefland balloon artist creates sculptures for wish kids
"It brings smiles to their hearts" : Chiefland balloon artist creates sculptures for wish kids
