Despite public outcry, Inglis commission approves extension to clean up Mayor’s $10 property purchase

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Inglis town commissioners vote to allow extension of 90 day order for Mayor Michael White to clean-up his property that was foreclosed on, then bought back from the town for a $10 fee.

During Tuesday’s Special Meeting, the Commission voted 3-1 to allow the extension. Commissioner Pat Tully was the lone “no” vote, despite majority of the nearly 30 person crowd siding with the lone dissenter. Mayor Michael White, the man who made the purchase and asked for the extension, was not in attendance.

Prior to this most recent purchase of the property at 25 Hudson Rd in Inglis, in 2014 White was arrested by Levy County Sheriff’s deputies for Commercial Littering at the site. At the time, White served on the town’s commission. He was then removed by acting Governor Rick Scott.

In the years that followed, White accrued more and more debt on the property until it went into foreclosure. The town bought the property for $100 in December of 2020. White was elected mayor in March of 2021 and the commission approved the purchase of the property in December of 2021.

The purchase agreement was drafted by the Mayor’s personal attorney, after Town Attorney Chris Anderson felt it would be a conflict of interest. The paperwork that was agreed on also states “City of Inglis,” which is an entity that does not exist.

Dr. Richard Streeter, a citizen who sent the town a cease and desist letter on Monday, was one of many attendees. He thinks the $10 fee that Mayor White purchased his property for constitutes that of a gift from the town to it’s mayor.

“According to the ethics committee any elected official can not accept a gift of more than $35. So, if he buys it for 10 (dollars) and it’s worth 17 (thousand dollars) there is a big difference there that’s being gifted,” said Streeter.

Streeter and his wife, Janet, are circulating a petition in the town that had 50 signatures prior to Tuesday’s meeting. She is concerned about the ecological impact of the dumping that the Mayor has done on the site, which is near a creek.

“The town deserves the money. The town deserves clean safe drinking water. And a property that is so riddled with dangerous materials that isn’t completely fenced in is dangerous,” said Streeter.

Betsy Webb, a former commissioner herself, alluded to Mayor White relationship with the rest of his peers, as one of the reasons he continues to keep the property

“That’s caused a lot of attention to a lot of people. But, there also are those people who feel like it’s his property and he should be able to do what he wants with it. I don’t agree with that but there’s the two sides and like I said he does have a lot of support,” said Webb.

The commissioners who approved the 15-day extension for the Mayor to continue the clean-up of his property say the purchase was made to get rid of any liability the city may have for the site.

