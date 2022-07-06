Advertisement

A dozen derelict boats are being removed from Withlacoochee River

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - “I wanted them to be recognized for all their hard work.”

Levy County commissioners are saying their staff deserved the credit for finding the boats for the derelict vessel removal program.

District 1, Commissioner John Meeks, says he is disappointed after the county’s original proposal to remove the boats was denied twice by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation over a lack of funding.

“All my staff did all the work and then they went out and found more contractors,” said Meeks.

Meeks claims the cost of the county’s boat removal program was the same as what FWC paid.

In a statement to TV20, FWC officials say they initially denied the Levy County proposal due to funds being exhausted for the fiscal year.

Staff from the marina shared about the importance of removing these boats as they cause great harm to the waters behind me and to the environment.

“It’s polluting the water, I mean they have oil, gas, and diesel I’m assuming,” said staff member, Ashley Nicholson. “And that is like the biggest problem with it.”

According to FWC, the cost of the boat removal program is approximately $268,000.

A boat removal company called Sea Tow pulled out four boats in about two and a half days. They aim to recover the rest soon.

“We’d love to lift them up in one piece, get them out,” said company owner Sammy Royal. “Unfortunately, they’ve been down so long and they were so rotten that we tried to pick them up and they just kinda fall apart.”

Workers carefully remove the boats and are mindful of the marina and wildlife.

“At the end of the day, it’s wonderful that these derelict vessels are being removed from our waterways,” said John Meeks. “They are a nuisance to navigation an eye sore and they are an environmental hazard.”

Sea Tow will remove derelict boats in Cedar Key, Waccasassa, and Suwannee during the upcoming week.

