Florida announces Sean Kelly as ‘Voice of the Gators’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A little more than a month after legendary Florida Gators broadcaster Mick Hubert stepped down from his position as lead play-by-play announcer, the university has announced the hiring of Sean Kelly as the new “Voice of the Gators.”

Kelly comes to Gainesville after spending the past three years as the lead voice of ESPN’s College Football, and spent more-than-a-decade (2005-2019) as the lead announcer for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

Kelly brings more than 20 years of professional experience in the field to the orange and blue’s booth, which also includes calling national radio broadcasts for the NFL, MLB, and college basketball.

He will be charged in calling Florida’s football and men’s basketball games. The first football game of the year kicks off September 3 against Utah.

Kelly becomes just the fourth person to hold this distinguished honor in Florida athletics history.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.