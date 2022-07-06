Florida lacrosse adds coveted midfielder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In college athletics, the transfer portal still generates a difference of opinion, but one thing is certain, it helps teams bolster their roster for upcoming seasons.

Florida lacrosse did just that by adding Southern California midfielder Madison Waters on Tuesday,

The 2021 PAC-12 Freshman of the Year is coming to Gainesville after spending her first two years in college with the Trojans. As a sophomore, Waters appeared in all 16 games, including 11 starts. The rising junior scored a career high five goals against Stanford back in April, and ranked 6th on the team in points, goals, and caused turnovers.

Waters will be one of eight new faces arriving on campus this fall as part of a top-5 recruiting class for 2023.

