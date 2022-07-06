Advertisement

Gainesville city staff survey Haile Plantation residents for interest in annexation into the city

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville city staff is gauging interest from residents who live in an unincorporated area of Alachua County through a community survey. Residents of Haile Plantation received the form, asking how they feel about their neighborhood.

The City of Gainesville survey is nearly 40 questions asking residents about internet access, and how satisfied they are with safety in their neighborhood. Plus, personal questions about household income, ethnicity, and how long they plan to live in the Greater Gainesville area. The website referenced in the paper survey, gainesvillecommunitysurvey.com, mentioned to residents that their neighborhood could use city services if they annex into Gainesville.

City officials also claim data collected from this survey is not connected to any proposals for new development in that area.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints director of Election Crimes and Security Office
