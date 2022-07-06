Advertisement

Gator women’s golf welcomes new assistant coach

Wu was a two-time All-American at UCLA
Beth Wu watches her putt during a round of golf.
Beth Wu watches her putt during a round of golf.(Epson Tour)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the fall season approaches, the Gator women’s golf team is adding a new face to its coaching staff.

Former UCLA standout Beth Wu was announced as the newest assistant coach to the program.

The two-time All-American comes to Florida after spending the past three years competing on the Epson Tour. She most recently played in the Women’s U.S. Open at Pine Needle in June, which is the same tournament current Gators player Annabell Fuller competed in.

Wu played for the Bruins from 2015-19 and collected a pair of collegiate wins her senior year.

