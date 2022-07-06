Advertisement

Gators Langford makes USA Collegiate National Team roster

Langford led the Southeastern Conference with 26 home runs
Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford (36) rounds third during an NCAA baseball game against...
Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford (36) rounds third during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia State on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A year on the diamond unlike any other for Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford continues to get better and better.

Tuesday, the Trenton native was announced as one of 26 players who earned a spot on the USA Collegiate National Team roster. Langford had beaten out nearly 50 other athletes at the USA training camp, over the course of five intra-squad games, for a chance to represent the red, white, and blue.

He, along with the rest of his teammates, will compete for America at the Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands. The week-long tournament will take place beginning Friday, July 8 - Friday, July 15. The Stars and Stripes team will face Japan in the opening contest. The rest of their opponents will feature Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao.

