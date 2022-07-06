Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints director of Election Crimes and Security Office

Gov. DeSantis signs record state budget
Gov. DeSantis signs record state budget(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The director for the newly formed Office of Election Crimes and Security was announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis has appointed Peter Antonacci as director of the election crimes office which is part of the Florida Department of State.

The office was created by the legislature in 2022 and is charged with investigating all election crimes in the state. The office will also oversee election security measures.

Antonacci served as Deputy Attorney General, Statewide Prosecutor, and Broward County Supervisor of Elections. He is currently serving as Director and Chief Judge of the Division of Administrative Hearings.

“Peter Antonacci has dedicated his career to serving the state of Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am confident he will lead the Office of Election Crimes and Security with integrity and ensure that Florida’s elections are the most secure in the nation.”

Following Antonacci’s appointment, Brian Newman will begin immediately serving as acting Director and Chief Judge of the Division of Administrative Hearings.

