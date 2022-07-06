‘I think everyone agreed that the change is needed’: Levy County commissioners discuss courthouse renovations

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - This is the fourth time Levy commissioners meet.

Architects met with the Levy County commissioners to discuss the newest changes in the renovations for the courthouse.

District 5 Commissioner, Matt Brooks, said not much change will be noted but an improvement for residents will be felt.

“It’s got a special place for a lot of people in Levy County. So we’re not going to change the look of it a lot,” said Brooks.”There will be an addition on the front side that will change.”

The architect for the courthouse says the exterior renovations meet the ADA requirements and will allow more space for residents.

“They have 100 people show up for jury duty and they call trying to come through one door with one metal detector,” said architect Douglas Barlowe. “And so we’ve got a bigger space for that.”

Residents we spoke to, shared their concerns about handrails and the also importance of preserving trees. However, Barlowe tells us the newest changes for the project may allow for more opportunities.

“We’ve tried to save the trees that are there, the immature trees,” said Barlowe. “There’s one tree that’s gonna wind up being right up against the building I think that’ll have to come down. But that gives the county an opportunity to plant more trees and do more landscaping in that area.”

Trial court administrator Paul Silverman tells TV20 that the interior part will include a newly enlarged courtroom, mediation rooms, and a transformation of the entryway.

“I think for the most part people were happy. I think everyone agreed that the change is needed,” said Silverman.

Commissioner Brooks said the cost of the project is not yet defined but they plan to use facility improvements funds.

TRENDING STORY: Daycare teacher accused of child abuse, Cuddly Kids Academy in the spotlight again

Architects told TV20 they predict construction will being in the next eight to twelve months.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.