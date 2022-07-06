“It brings smiles to their hearts” : Chiefland balloon artist creates sculptures for wish kids

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - “It lights up the room. said ballon artist, LaWanda Jones. “it brings smiles to peoples faces and smiles to their hearts.”

It is for that reason that Jones became interested in balloon art and creating colorful structures, five years ago.

But at first, it began as just a hobby.

“I placed by work on facebook and friends and family reached out wanting me to do things for their events” said Jones.

After gaining popularity, Jones took training classes and attended conventions to sharpen her art skills.

This led her to begin her “Wandafully Kreated” balloon art business, two years ago.

Jones will showcase her passion for balloon art while helping critically ill children at the “Give Kids the World” charity event.

“to celebrate life pretty much,” Jones was selected alongside 300 balloon artists to create an immersive work of art for these children at the event next week in Orlando.

“Most of these kids spend a lot of times at doctors appointments and hospital visits. It means a lot to bring these children balloons, balloons make people happy. I want to make them happy. Let them forget about whatever they may be going through at the time” said Jones.

The Chiefland balloon artist will be a part of the “Toy Land” group where they will create structures such as a rocking horse, jack in the box and train.

“Sculptures as big as 24 feet, so its gonna be huge its gonna be huge and I’m so excited” said Jones.

Huge sculptures with a huge purpose to help children in need.

