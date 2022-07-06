Lake City looking to new search firm for city manager vacancy
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The long search for a permanent Lake City manager is taking a new direction.
City council members Tuesday night voted to hire a new search firm.
They agreed to spend $29,000 to hire Colin Baenzinger and Associates of Daytona Beach.
Council members had previously hired and then fired Renee Narloch and Associates after unsuccessfully finding a permanent replacement for Joe Helfenberger, who they fired one year ago.
