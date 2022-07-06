Lake City looking to new search firm for city manager vacancy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The long search for a permanent Lake City manager is taking a new direction.

City council members Tuesday night voted to hire a new search firm.

They agreed to spend $29,000 to hire Colin Baenzinger and Associates of Daytona Beach.

Council members had previously hired and then fired Renee Narloch and Associates after unsuccessfully finding a permanent replacement for Joe Helfenberger, who they fired one year ago.

TRENDING STORY: Despite public outcry, Inglis commission approves extension to clean up Mayor’s $10 property purchase

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.