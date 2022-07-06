Advertisement

Man attacks deputy while being questioned for sexually assaulting child, sheriff’s office says

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Samuel Shirk, who goes by his middle name Austin, on charges of...
Detectives arrested 20-year-old Samuel Shirk, who goes by his middle name Austin, on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.(Broward County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man attacked a deputy while he was being questioned for sexually assaulting a child, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, detectives arrested 20-year-old Samuel Shirk, who goes by his middle name Austin, on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.

According to investigators, Shirk sexually assaulted a girl younger than 12 years old while staying with the girl and her mother. Detectives believe the crimes, which also include video voyeurism, happened over a span of several months this year.

The victim’s family reported the allegations on Saturday, and deputies arrested Shirk on Sunday without incident.

After Shirk was taken to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office public safety building for questioning, he asked to use the restroom. Then, when he re-entered a holding cell while handcuffed, Shirk attacked a deputy, officials said.

The deputy screamed for help and a detective came to her aid. Both were able to subdue Shirk and place him in the holding cell.

Because of the attack on the deputy, Shirk faces additional charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, attempt to escape, and obstructing or depriving an officer of means of protection or communication.

Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims, and they ask anyone with further information to call BSO Special Victims Unit detective Vanessa Encina at 954-321-4689. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Levy County commissioners respond to derelict boat removal program
A dozen derelict boats are being removed from Withlacoochee River
MISSING PERSON
MISSING PERSON
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
FILE PHOTO - Governors in at least a dozen states have taken action this year by refusing to...
States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere