The Marion County Commission will meet and consider changes to the infrastructure project schedule

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider changes to the infrastructure project schedule, and that is paid for by the one-cent sales tax.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m.

The board will discuss the updated project schedule.

This includes changes that have been previously made through board action.

Some of these changes include adding a $7 million construction cost to NW 49th and 35th St and moving the resurfacing of CR 25 from the 80 percent gas tax to surtax in 2022.

