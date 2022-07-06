The Marion County Commission will meet and consider changes to the infrastructure project schedule

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider changes to the infrastructure project schedule, and that is paid for by the one-cent sales tax.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m.

The board will discuss the updated project schedule.

This includes changes that have been previously made through board action.

Some of these changes include adding a $7 million construction cost to NW 49th and 35th St and moving the resurfacing of CR 25 from the 80 percent gas tax to surtax in 2022.

