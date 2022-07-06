Advertisement

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing man

MCSO reports Prince Douglass as missing and endangered
MCSO reports Prince Douglass as missing and endangered(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FT. MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports an elderly man has gone missing and is endangered.

Deputies say Prince Douglass, 83, was last seen walking from his home on Northeast 110th Avenue in Ft. McCoy a week ago. He was headed to a nearby convenience store.

His family last heard from him on June 11, and on June 17 they could not reach him by phone.

When they arrived at his home he was gone, but his phone and wallet were left behind.

Due to his age and the circumstances around his disappearance, deputies and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

