Ocala residents see an increase in their utility bill

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents are now feeling the effects of a decision the city council voted on earlier in the summer. On May 17 the Ocala City Council voted unanimously to increase the power cost adjustment from 2.8 cents to 5.6 cents.

Staff said the power cost adjustment is a stabilization mechanism in place so that customers aren’t seeing rates fluctuate month to month.

“This rate amendment is necessary due to the rising fuel and energy costs,” Ocala Electric Utility Director, Doug Peebles told the council at that May meeting.

The city gets 75% of its energy from natural gas. The other 25% comes from nuclear, solar, and coal.

“It’s going to harm them terribly in one month. The first bill they get,” said Rock Gibboney during public comment.

This month’s utility bill is the first to be charged with the new rate. On a fixed income, Bernard Boone said he worries about what this decision will mean for his future.

“We can’t do it. We can’t pay [those] $ 30 dollars,” he said.

At the May 17 meeting, Peebles explained that the average household that uses roughly 1,000 kilowatt hours a month will likely see an increase of about $30, but the increased cost is expected to be different for every family.

“The more people you have in your home, the more people you have using items or plugging in things,” Marketing and Communications Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs said.

The age and health of your appliances are also a big factor. One of the things people can immediately do to try and curb some of these extra costs, Dobbs said, is to unplug.

“Some people leave their hair dryer plugged in or their stereo plugged in or their phone charger, just even small changes over time can help reduce our bill. We understand the effects that it’s having on people. This was not an easy decision,” Dobbs said.

The distressing impacts of the rising cost of inflation.

