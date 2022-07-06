Advertisement

Ocala residents see an increase in their utility bill

By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents are now feeling the effects of a decision the city council voted on earlier in the summer. On May 17 the Ocala City Council voted unanimously to increase the power cost adjustment from 2.8 cents to 5.6 cents.

Staff said the power cost adjustment is a stabilization mechanism in place so that customers aren’t seeing rates fluctuate month to month.

“This rate amendment is necessary due to the rising fuel and energy costs,” Ocala Electric Utility Director, Doug Peebles told the council at that May meeting.

The city gets 75% of its energy from natural gas. The other 25% comes from nuclear, solar, and coal.

“It’s going to harm them terribly in one month. The first bill they get,” said Rock Gibboney during public comment.

This month’s utility bill is the first to be charged with the new rate. On a fixed income, Bernard Boone said he worries about what this decision will mean for his future.  

“We can’t do it. We can’t pay [those] $ 30 dollars,” he said.

At the May 17 meeting, Peebles explained that the average household that uses roughly 1,000 kilowatt hours a month will likely see an increase of about $30, but the increased cost is expected to be different for every family.

  “The more people you have in your home, the more people you have using items or plugging in things,” Marketing and Communications Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs said.

The age and health of your appliances are also a big factor. One of the things people can immediately do to try and curb some of these extra costs, Dobbs said, is to unplug.  

“Some people leave their hair dryer plugged in or their stereo plugged in or their phone charger, just even small changes over time can help reduce our bill. We understand the effects that it’s having on people. This was not an easy decision,” Dobbs said.  

The distressing impacts of the rising cost of inflation. 

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Gainesville Country Club Pro TJ Wrzesinski prepares to hit a shot from a buried lie.
Tee Time Week Four: How to attack a buried lie with TJ Wrzesinski of Gainesville Country Club
Deputies arrest ‘habitual offender’ for driving without a license
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
A dozen derelict boats are being removed from Withlacoochee River