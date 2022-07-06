Advertisement

OPD rescues kitten trapped in a storm drain

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A kitten was rescued from a storm drain by Ocala Police officers.

Officers say a resident was stopped at a red light near Southwest College Road and 26th Street when a kitten started crying out from a storm drain.

The driver called the police department and Officers Moorehead and Uronu responded.

They were able to pull the kitten from the drain and return it home.

