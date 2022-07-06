OPD rescues kitten trapped in a storm drain

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A kitten was rescued from a storm drain by Ocala Police officers.

Officers say a resident was stopped at a red light near Southwest College Road and 26th Street when a kitten started crying out from a storm drain.

The driver called the police department and Officers Moorehead and Uronu responded.

They were able to pull the kitten from the drain and return it home.

OPD Officers rescue kitten from storm drain (OPD)

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.