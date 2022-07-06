Paige’s Kitchen: Sheet Pan Shrimp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheet pan dinners are the perfect weeknight meal. They are quick, tasty and you won’t have a sink full of dishes at the end of the night. And because we live in Florida we have an abundance of fresh shrimp at local markets. This is a light meal and perfect for the summer. If you have someone in the family who enjoys a lot of sauce with their rice, double that portion of the recipe. Enjoy!

Ingredients

2 (8 oz) packages of pre-cooked jasmine rice *

3 TBSP of canola oil

2 cups of fresh pineapple chunks

1 large red bell pepper cut into one inch pieces

1 1/4 or 1 1/2 pounds of raw large shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 TBSP soy sauce

2 TBSP light brown sugar

1/ 1/2 TBSP unseasoned rice vinegar

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 450°F. Place a rimmed foil-lined baking sheet in the oven (do not remove the pan while the oven preheats). Place rice and oil in a bowl. Using your fingers, break apart rice and coat with oil. Remove pan from oven; spread rice mixture in an even layer in the center of the pan. Keep the rice close to the center and don’t spread it too thin on the edges. Bake in preheated oven for 5 minutes; stir. Top rice with pineapple and bell pepper; bake at 450°F for 5 minutes. Arrange shrimp over rice mixture being careful to not lay shrimp on top of one another. Bake at 450°F until shrimp are done, about 6 to 8 minutes. Check to make sure the shrimp are pink and no longer opaque. Remove from oven. Place soy sauce, sugar, and vinegar in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at high 45 seconds. Whisk until sugar dissolves. Drizzle over rice and shrimp. Add black pepper; toss. Sprinkle with cilantro.

* I bought the jasmine pre-cooked in the frozen food aisle of Trader Joe’s. Check with your grocer. You can also make your own jasmine rice if you prefer ahead of time.

