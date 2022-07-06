Paige’s Kitchen: Sheet Pan Shrimp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheet pan dinners are the perfect weeknight meal. They are quick, tasty and you won’t have a sink full of dishes at the end of the night. And because we live in Florida we have an abundance of fresh shrimp at local markets. This is a light meal and perfect for the summer. If you have someone in the family who enjoys a lot of sauce with their rice, double that portion of the recipe. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 2 (8 oz) packages of pre-cooked jasmine rice *
- 3 TBSP of canola oil
- 2 cups of fresh pineapple chunks
- 1 large red bell pepper cut into one inch pieces
- 1 1/4 or 1 1/2 pounds of raw large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 3 TBSP soy sauce
- 2 TBSP light brown sugar
- 1/ 1/2 TBSP unseasoned rice vinegar
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 450°F. Place a rimmed foil-lined baking sheet in the oven (do not remove the pan while the oven preheats).
- Place rice and oil in a bowl. Using your fingers, break apart rice and coat with oil. Remove pan from oven; spread rice mixture in an even layer in the center of the pan. Keep the rice close to the center and don’t spread it too thin on the edges.
- Bake in preheated oven for 5 minutes; stir. Top rice with pineapple and bell pepper; bake at 450°F for 5 minutes. Arrange shrimp over rice mixture being careful to not lay shrimp on top of one another. Bake at 450°F until shrimp are done, about 6 to 8 minutes. Check to make sure the shrimp are pink and no longer opaque. Remove from oven.
- Place soy sauce, sugar, and vinegar in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at high 45 seconds. Whisk until sugar dissolves. Drizzle over rice and shrimp. Add black pepper; toss. Sprinkle with cilantro.
* I bought the jasmine pre-cooked in the frozen food aisle of Trader Joe’s. Check with your grocer. You can also make your own jasmine rice if you prefer ahead of time.
