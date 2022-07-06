Advertisement

Bullets that hit officers at Philadelphia July 4 show likely fired from far away

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said Wednesday that two bullets...
Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said Wednesday that two bullets that grazed officers during a Fourth of July celebration may have been fired from a mile or more away.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say bullets that grazed two police officers during a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia and prompted an evacuation of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway likely were fired from far away.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore of the Philadelphia Police Department told reporters Wednesday that one .40 caliber round “probably coming in a downward direction” hit the top of an officer’s hat.

At about the same time Monday night, an officer about 20 feet away was cut on the shoulder by a round from the same gun.

Vanore said they could have been fired from a mile or more away.

No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
More flexibility proposed for student debt forgiveness
President Joe Biden gave a speech to iron workers in Ohio on Wednesday.
Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
LIVE: Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
FILE PHOTO - Governors in at least a dozen states have taken action this year by refusing to...
States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere