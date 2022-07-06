SEC unveils conference schedule for women’s basketball

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Southeastern Conference announced the home-and-away schedule for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season for all 14 teams on Wednesday.

It’s the 14th year the league will play a 16-game schedule and the 11th season with 14 teams.

Florida will face Georgia, Texas A&M, and Tennessee in a home-and-home series, and will host Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

Aside from traveling to Athens, College Station, and Knoxville, the Gators will play road contests at Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri and South Carolina.

The dates and times for all games will be announced at a later date.

