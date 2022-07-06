Advertisement

SEC unveils conference schedule for women’s basketball

Florida will face Georgia, Texas A&M, and Tennessee in home-and-home series
Florida's Zippy Broughton (4) looks for a way past Mississippi's Mimi Reid (2) in the first...
Florida's Zippy Broughton (4) looks for a way past Mississippi's Mimi Reid (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Southeastern Conference announced the home-and-away schedule for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season for all 14 teams on Wednesday.

It’s the 14th year the league will play a 16-game schedule and the 11th season with 14 teams.

Florida will face Georgia, Texas A&M, and Tennessee in a home-and-home series, and will host Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

Aside from traveling to Athens, College Station, and Knoxville, the Gators will play road contests at Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri and South Carolina.

The dates and times for all games will be announced at a later date.

