The SWAG Family Resource Center will hold a free bread and pastry distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A free bread and pastry distribution at SWAG will be held Wednesday.

The event will happen at 9 a.m.

The location is the SWAG Family Resource Center.

All SWAG patrons will receive free bread and pastries, and registration is not required.

