Tee Time Week Four: Hitting from a buried lie with TJ Wrzesinski of Gainesville C.C.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In week four of TV20′s summer golf series Tee Time, Chris Pinson stays in town to get one final tip from Gainesville Country Club Assistant Pro TJ Wrzensinski.

In this week’s lesson, TJ demonstrates what to do if you find your ball buried in a greenside bunker. This is arguably the worst lie for any golf ball to be in because there is no way that you can put spin on the ball to control how far it goes or how quickly is stops on the green. The amount of sand between the ball and the clubface at impact renders the grooves on the clubface useless. It’s a shot that is meant to simply get the ball out of its sandy state and help you try to minimize the damage to your round.

Gainesville Country Club is a semi-private golf and recreational club. It was founded in 1921 and offers an 18-hole golf course that you can book a tee time with by clicking here.

Week five begins the second chapter of Tee Time, Hole of the Week. It will feature a signature hole from four different courses throughout Marion and Alachua counties.

