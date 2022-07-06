Advertisement

Tee Time Week Four: Hitting from a buried lie with TJ Wrzesinski of Gainesville C.C.

Keep a closed clubface to pop the ball out of a plugged lie
To properly hit a ball out of a buried lie watch and learn from G.C.C. Assistant Pro TJ Wrzesinski.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In week four of TV20′s summer golf series Tee Time, Chris Pinson stays in town to get one final tip from Gainesville Country Club Assistant Pro TJ Wrzensinski.

In this week’s lesson, TJ demonstrates what to do if you find your ball buried in a greenside bunker. This is arguably the worst lie for any golf ball to be in because there is no way that you can put spin on the ball to control how far it goes or how quickly is stops on the green. The amount of sand between the ball and the clubface at impact renders the grooves on the clubface useless. It’s a shot that is meant to simply get the ball out of its sandy state and help you try to minimize the damage to your round.

Gainesville Country Club is a semi-private golf and recreational club. It was founded in 1921 and offers an 18-hole golf course that you can book a tee time with by clicking here.

Week five begins the second chapter of Tee Time, Hole of the Week. It will feature a signature hole from four different courses throughout Marion and Alachua counties.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Florida's Zippy Broughton (4) looks for a way past Mississippi's Mimi Reid (2) in the first...
SEC unveils conference schedule for women’s basketball
Sean Kelly becomes the fourth person to become the "Voice of the Gators" since 1940.
Florida announces Sean Kelly as ‘Voice of the Gators’
Florida Gators lacrosse.
Florida lacrosse adds coveted midfielder
Beth Wu watches her putt during a round of golf.
Gator women’s golf welcomes new assistant coach