Two arrested after U-Haul chase in Marion County
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are showing us video of a chase with a runaway U-Haul truck.
On June 18th, deputies spotted a U-Haul truck matching the description of one used to steal a motorcycle.
Deputies say it took two spike traps to take out all the tires and get the vehicle to stop.
The driver, 34-year-old Delvin Marque Brown, and a passenger, 26-year-old Skylar Adkins, were arrested on theft and drug charges.
