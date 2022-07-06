Advertisement

Two arrested after U-Haul chase in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are showing us video of a chase with a runaway U-Haul truck.

On June 18th, deputies spotted a U-Haul truck matching the description of one used to steal a motorcycle.

Deputies say it took two spike traps to take out all the tires and get the vehicle to stop.

The driver, 34-year-old Delvin Marque Brown, and a passenger, 26-year-old Skylar Adkins, were arrested on theft and drug charges.

TRENDING STORY: Police investigate shots fired at a home in Lake City

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Two arrested after U-Haul chase in Marion County
They agreed to spend $29,000 to hire Colin Baenzinger and Associates of Daytona Beach
Lake City looking to new search firm for city manager vacancy
Lake City looking to new search firm for city manager vacancy
'I think everyone agreed that the change is needed': Levy County commissioners discuss courthouse renovations