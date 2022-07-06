Two arrested after U-Haul chase in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are showing us video of a chase with a runaway U-Haul truck.

On June 18th, deputies spotted a U-Haul truck matching the description of one used to steal a motorcycle.

Deputies say it took two spike traps to take out all the tires and get the vehicle to stop.

The driver, 34-year-old Delvin Marque Brown, and a passenger, 26-year-old Skylar Adkins, were arrested on theft and drug charges.

