Two inmates at the Alachua County Jail were sentenced to another year in jail due to voter fraud

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two more Alachua County Jail inmates are spending will spend more time behind bars due to voter fraud.

They are among the ten inmates illegally registered by the county elections office and they voted in the 2020 election.

Dedrick Baldwin and Therris Conney both pleaded no contest on June 28th and have been sentenced to another year behind bars.

FDLE investigators say election workers did not properly inform inmates about their eligibility to vote but that responsibility does fall on the voter.

