Two Lake Butler men were convicted for illegally hunting black bears

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Two more men have been convicted for their roles in a ring of people illegally hunting black bears.

Dustin Reddish was accused of training dogs to hunt bears and his step-father Troy Starling was caught skinning a bear.

TRENDING STORY: Two arrested after U-Haul chase in Marion County

Both are residents of Lake Butler and both pleaded guilty Tuesday in Marion County Circuit Court.

Both received five years probation and must perform 200 hours of community service.

Altogether, nine people were arrested for the crime.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.