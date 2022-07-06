Advertisement

Two Lake Butler men were convicted for illegally hunting black bears

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Two more men have been convicted for their roles in a ring of people illegally hunting black bears.

Dustin Reddish was accused of training dogs to hunt bears and his step-father Troy Starling was caught skinning a bear.

Both are residents of Lake Butler and both pleaded guilty Tuesday in Marion County Circuit Court.

Both received five years probation and must perform 200 hours of community service.

Altogether, nine people were arrested for the crime.

