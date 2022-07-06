Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead following a wreck at a rest area on Interstate 75 in Gainesville on Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they requested assistance from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 1:58 p.m. after a tesla became pinned under a semi-truck. It happened at the southbound rest area near mile marker 382.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews confirm the two people were killed.

The I-75 off-ramp at the location was blocked as rescue crews respond.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

