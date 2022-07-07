Bread of the Mighty Food Bank asks for money instead of food

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A food bank in Gainesville is asking for monetary donations during a summer of increased needs in the community.

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank is always in need of food donations especially in the downtime of summer.

This summer is no different and even worse for the food bank due to a dip in donations, and an increase in food assistance requests.

Bread of the Mighty is now asking for people to donate money to help supply food to local agencies.

The agency is taking donations at their location in Gainesville or online.

