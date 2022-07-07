Advertisement

A celebration of all things feline is coming to Gainesville this weekend

A celebration of all things feline is coming to Gainesville this weekend
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The EveryCat Health foundation will host an educational feline symposium tomorrow and Saturday.

This is in conjunction with the University of Florida’s veterinary school.

On Saturday night, EveryCat will host the “Fabulous Feline Fete” which will include the top five breeds from the international cat association.

This includes siamese, maine coon, british shorthair, selkirk rex and khao mane.

“The EveryCat Health Foundation has been with every cat owner, every step of the way, the last 54 years,” said the director of marketing and development for EveryCat, Whitney Armentor. “We’re behind the science and the research from anything from the food bowl to the veterinarians office. Anything from early spay neuter studies on kidney disease and everything that can affect these little guys. We want to create a brighter feline future and a healthier feline future for all our cats.”

The Human Society of North Central Florida will bring kittens that are up for adoption to the Saturday night event.

