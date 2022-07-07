The Columbia County Commission will have a meeting to discuss possible permit changes for R.V’s and campers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s board of commissioners will hold a meeting on Thursday.

The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

It will be held at the School Board Administrative Complex at 372 W Duval St.

One of the topics is possible changes to permitting a growing number of R.V.’s and campers in the county.

This meeting is open to the public but public comments will be kept to two minutes.

