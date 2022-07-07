Advertisement

The Columbia County Commission will have a meeting to discuss possible permit changes for R.V’s and campers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s board of commissioners will hold a meeting on Thursday.

The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

It will be held at the School Board Administrative Complex at 372 W Duval St.

TRENDING STORY: Two people killed after a wreck at an I-75 rest area

One of the topics is possible changes to permitting a growing number of R.V.’s and campers in the county.

This meeting is open to the public but public comments will be kept to two minutes.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Columbia County Senior Services will celebrate its 50th birthday
Columbia County Senior Services will celebrate its 50th birthday
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 7/7
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 7/7
Columbia County Senior Services will celebrate its 50th birthday
Columbia County Senior Services will celebrate its 50th birthday
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 7/7
"What's up" with WIND-FM 7/7