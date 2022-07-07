Advertisement

Crash on I-75 left multiple people with minor injuries

Crash on I-75 left multiple people with minor injuries
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:29 AM EDT
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash on I-75 has left a semi-truck overturned and two other cars with minor injuries.

FHP reported that the semi-tractor-trailer overturned near mile marker 404 just south of CR 236, and that’s the High Springs and Lake Butler exit.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The semi stopped on its left side while the other two cars stopped on the shoulders of the road.

