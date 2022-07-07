Crash on I-75 left multiple people with minor injuries

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash on I-75 has left a semi-truck overturned and two other cars with minor injuries.

FHP reported that the semi-tractor-trailer overturned near mile marker 404 just south of CR 236, and that’s the High Springs and Lake Butler exit.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The semi stopped on its left side while the other two cars stopped on the shoulders of the road.

