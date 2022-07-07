Advertisement

Gainesville man will serve at least 25 years in prison on multiple charges including second-degree murder

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 21-year-old Demetrius Hardy is set to serve at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and other charges.

In 2020, prosecutors say Hardy killed Kayla Jackson in downtown Gainesville.

Police say she was a bystander caught in the middle of a dispute.

They say Hardy was having an argument with a group of gang members in the state attorney’s office parking lot.

Hardy had been released from prison just weeks before the killing.

He was serving time for grand theft and fleeing law enforcement.

