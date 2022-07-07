Gator women’s golf team using summer experience to build for fall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The best thing about experience, in any walk of life, is that you can never have enough of it. This summer, the Gators women’s golf team is getting plenty of experience in anticipation of the upcoming fall season.

After missing out on qualifying for the National Championships by one shot the past two consecutive years, their brightest stars are keeping their game razor sharp by competing in world-class events across the globe.

Rising senior Annabell Fuller has already had a jammed-packed summer schedule. Fuller has competed in the U.S. Women’s Open and her third Curtis Cup, where she played for the team of Great Britain and Ireland against the U.S.A.

Currently, she and fellow senior-to-be Marina Escobar are representing their countries in the prestigious European Team Championship - a week long tournament featuring 528 players on 88 teams from 29 countries.

Upcoming junior Maisie Filler has also faced some of the best amateur and professional competition this offseason. Filler made the cut and finished in a tie for 54th place at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in early June, and followed that performance up by being runner-up at the 93rd Florida Women’s Amateur Championship.

Not only are Florida’s players gaining vital experience, but the coaching is, too. Earlier this week, the women’s program announced the hiring of Beth Wu as the newest assistant coach. Wu, a two-time All-American at UCLA, spent the past three years on the Epson Tour attempting to qualify for the LPGA Tour. After realizing her passion lied in helping others, she was able to earn the trust of Head Coach Emily Glaser and got the job. She’ll spend plenty of time on the road recruiting the next wave of Gator Greats, but will also help the team at practices and matches.

The fall semester begins August 23 and the new season begins for Florida in early September.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.