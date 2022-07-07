Keyontae Johnson responds to prosecutors dropping sexual assault charges because “there wasn’t enough evidence”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gator basketball player Keyontae Johnson is thanking God and the State Attorney’s Office for dropping the sexual assault case against him.

This all began when a 19-year-old woman called police in late February, claiming the basketball star sexually assaulted her.

In March, Gainesville police detectives determined probable cause, leading to the complaint carrying a potential charge of first-degree felony sexual assault.

After months of investigation, Darry Lloyd, Deputy Chief Investigator at the State Attorney’s Office said they couldn’t find enough evidence for two reasons.

1. Johnson had many previous consensual relationships with the woman and she continued to go back to his apartment

2. They couldn’t prove she was incapacitated

“We were pretty confident from the beginning of the case based on the investigation we had done that this is the way it would turn out in the end but obviously the state attorney has to do their own investigation and they took their time and I appreciate that. They got the conclusion that I think was the right one,” Kozlowski said.

Johnson’s attorney said it’s been a tough few months for the basketball player, but now he’s ready to get back on his feet.

“He put in to the transfer portal to go to a different school for his remaining eligibility and it was all kind of on hold because of this. He really couldn’t do much, but he’s talked to several schools and he’s looking for the right fit for him. He’s just really grateful that he can move on now,” said Ron Kozlowski, Johnson’s attorney.

In a statement to TV20, Johnson expresses relief to the dropped charges:

“First I want to give all honor to God and thank so many people who have helped me through this tough time, including my parents, friends, and Gator teammates who have been supportive from the very beginning. I also want to thank the State Attorneys Office that did a full investigation and agreed with what I’ve said all along...that I didn’t do anything wrong. This has been a really difficult situation for everybody involved, and I just hope that we all can move forward from here and find peace. My goal now is to choose a school where I can continue my education and basketball career. I’ve spoken with several teams and now just have to choose the right fit for me. I’m healthy, have been working hard and can’t wait to get back on the court this fall.”

