Marion County leaders hosting a series of town hall meetings

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County is hosting a series of meetings to address the state of the county.

County leaders will address the state of the economy, legislative priorities, and infrastructure plans.

The first of the State of the County addresses will be held Friday at 1:00 pm at the Circle Square Cultural Center in Ocala.

