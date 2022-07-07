Marion County Supervisor of Elections Office apologizes for voter information card errors

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Registered voters in Marion County found multiple errors on their voter information cards sent from the elections office.

The Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox sent out an apology on Wednesday for the zip code and district errors on voter information cards.

Officials say they were told about an incorrect zip code on a voter’s card on Saturday. They began investigating and then on Tuesday, more errors were found.

Some cards also had the wrong Marion County Commission district number listed.

Election office officials determined the issue was not in their records but had occurred when the documents were printed.

After contacting the mail house, the company confirmed that the issue occurred on their end. Company officials say the order was split into multiple batches and the data for the second batch was distorted.

The elections office has now begun the process of issuing corrected voter information cards to impacted voters.

