Newberry planning board recommends approving 180 home development

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The city planning and zoning board voted unanimously Wednesday night to recommend the Newberry City Commission move forward with a proposal to develop 180 new homes in a residential area.

The board voted unanimously to recommend the project to the commission.

The area is in the city’s community redevelopment area. If commissioners approve the project, taxable revenue from it would be used to improve areas of blight in Newberry. The developer noted the plats are from the 1920′s and need to be updated first.

The proposal is expected to go before commissioners later this month.

Another issue on the agenda involved rezoning an agricultural area into a planned rural residential development zone.

The board voted not to recommend the zoning change due to a lingering legal question about a previous development.

According to Mayor Jordan Marlowe, on Monday night city commissioners will consider changing the agriculture zoning ordinance.

